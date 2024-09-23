Zendaya reveals ‘terrifying’ truth about career

Zendaya is getting candid about handling ‘pressures of fame’ following the release of her highly-anticipated film Dune: Part Two.

During an exclusive interview with Deadline, the Challengers star revealed that being a celebrity “terrifies” her and she’s not sure how to “handle” the public visibility of her profession.

The 28-year-old told the outlet, “I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it.

“I do love my job, I’m so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this – don’t get me wrong – but I am terrified of that part of it, often.”

The actress, who rose to fame after her groundbreaking role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, admitted to being ‘shy’ in nature, revealing that her life in the public eye ‘troubles’ her.

She went on to add, “I was a shy kid, always have been, and so this part isn’t natural – that is a huge reason why fashion became important to me because it became like armour to pretend to go out and do the job.”

In addition, the Euphoria star revealed that she doesn’t seek any media attention or spotlight for that matter.

On professional front, Zendaya was last spotted attending the New York City screening alongside her Dune: Part Two co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and director Denis Villeneuve.