Xi calls for accelerating progress in China’s space endeavors

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday encouraged personnel in China’s space industry to continue to work hard and accelerate progress in space endeavors.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with the representatives of space scientists and engineers who participated in the research and development of the Chang’e-6 lunar mission at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi stressed that the achievements of the lunar exploration project embody the wisdom and hard work of several generations of Chinese aerospace workers, and demonstrate the remarkable accomplishment the country has made in scientific and technological self-reliance in recent years.

He urged efforts to promote the spirit of lunar exploration, characterized by “chasing dreams, daring to explore, collaborating to overcome challenges, and achieving win-win cooperation,” to further enhance the national confidence and pride of all Chinese people, and build up a great force for comprehensively promoting the building of a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization.

The Chang’e-6 probe was launched from China on May 3. On June 25, its returner made a landing in north China, bringing back 1,935.3 grams of samples from the far side of the moon.

Xi noted that Chang’e-6, for the first time in human history, collected samples from the moon’s far side, breaking through a number of key technologies, marking another landmark achievement in China’s endeavors in space as well as in science and technology. It is an important milestone for China’s lunar exploration project.

Over the past 20 years, the lunar exploration project has focused on key core technologies and achieved fruitful results in scientific discovery, technological innovation, engineering practice, achievement application, and international cooperation. It has blazed a path of high-quality and cost-effective lunar exploration, making a major contribution to the development of China’s space industry and human space exploration, he said.

Xi stressed that over the past 75 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the space industry has grown from weak to strong, and achieved historic, high-quality and leap-forward development.

Xi noted that outer space is a domain shared by humanity, and that space exploration is humanity’s common cause. The lunar exploration project has always followed the principles of equality, mutual benefits, peaceful utilization and win-win cooperation.

The Chang’e lunar missions, which belong to both China and all people in the world, have provided a broad stage for international scientific and technological cooperation, and contributed Chinese wisdom and strength to the world’s deep space exploration, he said.

He urged those in attendance to keep an open mind, deepen various forms of international exchange and cooperation in the field of space, share development achievements with other countries, improve outer space governance, and make space science and technology achievements more beneficial to all people.

Stressing that there is no end to space exploration, Xi encouraged aerospace workers to conduct elaborate scientific research on lunar samples, continue major space projects, and promote the comprehensive development of space science, technology and application.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, all of whom are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the event.

Xi and the other leaders also viewed lunar samples and an exhibition on the lunar exploration project’s 20 years of achievements.