PMD cautions against flood, landslide as heavy rains likely in northern parts from Sept 26 to Oct 1

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast potential heavy rain spell likely from September 26 to October 1, warning that torrential rains can trigger flooding and landslides, particularly in the low-lying and northern regions of the country.

In its alert, the Met Office predicted that moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are expected to enter the upper parts of the country starting September 25, alongside a westerly wave that will approach from September 26.

“Heavy rains may increase flow in local nullas/streams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Northeast Punjab during the forecast period,” the statement read.

Urban flooding is anticipated in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Sialkot, while landslides could disrupt road access in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan throughout the forecast period.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms are expected in regions including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, and Kohat from September 26 to October 1.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated from September 27 to October 1 in Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan, with occasional breaks in precipitation.

In Punjab, the Met Office forecasts rain with thundershowers in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad from September 26 to October 1.

Heavy rains accompanied by thundershowers are expected in Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, and Bhakkar from September 27 to October 1.

In Azad Kashmir, rain with thundershowers is projected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from September 26 to October 2.

The northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan is also expected to experience rain and thunderstorms from September 26 to October 2, particularly in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, and Shigar.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather is predicted for Balochistan and Sindh during this period. However, isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and surrounding areas from September 26 to 28.

The Met Office cautioned that windstorms and lightning could damage fragile structures, including mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.