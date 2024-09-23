HEADLINES

Pakistani leaders extend congratulations to Dissanayake, seek enhanced relations

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have both extended their heartfelt congratulations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his recent victory in the presidential elections of Sri Lanka.

In his congratulatory message, President Zardari emphasized the strong ties between Pakistan and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, noting the excellent cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

He expressed hope that bilateral relations would further strengthen under Dissanayake’s leadership. The President also wished good health and continued prosperity for both the leadership and the people of Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif similarly congratulated the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka, expressing his sincere felicitations on his electoral win.

In a post on his official X timeline, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for Dissanayake’s success and expressed eagerness to work together to enhance Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.

 

Previous article
Lebanon could become another Gaza amid escalating attacks: UN secretary-general
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fawad Chaudhry threatens long march over delay in Justice Mansoor Ali...

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has urged for the immediate issuance of a notification appointing Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as the Chief Justice...

US envoy visits Jati Umra, discusses mutual interests with Punjab CM

Israeli strikes kill 274 in Lebanon, including 21 children, marking deadliest day in nearly a year

Land dispute turns deadly in Kurram, leaves seven dead

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.