Pakistani leaders extend congratulations to Dissanayake, seek enhanced relations

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have both extended their heartfelt congratulations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his recent victory in the presidential elections of Sri Lanka.

In his congratulatory message, President Zardari emphasized the strong ties between Pakistan and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, noting the excellent cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

He expressed hope that bilateral relations would further strengthen under Dissanayake’s leadership. The President also wished good health and continued prosperity for both the leadership and the people of Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif similarly congratulated the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka, expressing his sincere felicitations on his electoral win.

In a post on his official X timeline, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for Dissanayake’s success and expressed eagerness to work together to enhance Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.