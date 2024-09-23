Lebanon could become another Gaza amid escalating attacks: UN secretary-general

TEL AVIV: Israel’s military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, on Monday urged residents of southern Lebanon to leave their homes immediately ahead of a large-scale Israeli strike in the area.

Hagari warned that “extensive” air strikes “throughout Lebanon” targeting Hezbollah assets located in houses and other buildings would begin “shortly.”

“We advise civilians from Lebanese villages located in and next to buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons, to immediately move out of harm’s way for their own safety,” he said.

Hagari said the Israeli army had found out that Hezbollah prepared to launch attacks on Israel.

Earlier on Monday, Israel launched a new wave of air strikes in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley. The military said in a statement that its warplanes are “currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to Hezbollah.”

Lebanon to become another Gaza amid escalating attacks

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that Lebanon could be transformed into another Gaza amid escalating attacks between Israel and Hezbollah.

During an interview with U.S. news outlet CNN, Guterres said the recent detonation of communication devices in Lebanon means there is a “potential for a much stronger escalation,” which he fears could be a “devastating tragedy for the world.”

“With the region on the brink of an imminent catastrophe, it cannot be overstated enough: there is no military solution that will make either side safer,” said UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis via X on Sunday.

Tension along the Israel-Lebanon border has escalated sharply following communication device explosions across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday that killed 37 people and injured nearly 3,000. Israel launched an air strike in Beirut on Friday that killed at least 45 people, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.

Hezbollah has reportedly fired over 100 rockets into northern Israel.

The Israeli army and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire across the Israel-Lebanon border since October 8, 2023, raising fears that the nearly one-year-long confrontations could escalate into a full-scale war.