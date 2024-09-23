Land dispute turns deadly in Kurram, leaves seven dead

KURRAM: At least seven people were killed in a violent clash over a land dispute in the Lower Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred when tensions between two groups escalated, resulting in a deadly exchange of gunfire. Police are actively working to mediate a ceasefire between the parties involved.

In an unrelated incident in Karachi, a son allegedly shot and killed his father over a property dispute in the Baloch Para area near Old Sabzi Mandi.

Police reports indicate that the son, reportedly a drug addict, shot his father in front of his mother during a heated argument. The suspect fled the scene, and authorities are currently conducting investigations to apprehend him.

In another Karachi incident, a man was arrested for torturing his father in a property dispute in the Sachal area. After the father’s appeal on social media went viral, police swiftly intervened and arrested the suspect, who had been pressuring his father to sell property and give him a share.