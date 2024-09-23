King Charles suffers shocking setback as new controversy emerges

The Royal family has seemingly been under immense pressure as Prince Andrew’s controversy reemerged.

For the unversed, the Duke of York’s infamous interview in which he addressed Jeffery Epestain’s scandal was dramatised in an Amazon series titled, A Very Royal Scandal. The first episode of the drama is currently airing on the streaming giant.

Now, a royal commentator Matt Wilkinson revealed the royal family’s possible reaction over the ‘disgraced’ Duke’s resurfaced controversy.

In conversation with The Sun, he said, “It should have come out on Halloween, it’s like a horror movie.”

“It’s a complete and utter take down of Prince Andrew, just when you think it couldn’t get worse after the interview he gave, he’s portrayed as very pompous, arrogant, childish,” the royal expert added.

Matt claimed that Andrew’s scandal might “pile more and more pressure” onto the royal family,” as they believe it “damages the reputation” worldwide.

The royal author said Andrew’s drama would cause more tension for cancer-stricken King Charles.

He believes that the monarch is desperately trying to get rid of Andrew. He “leaves him out of Royal Lodge and makes him go away,” but “Netflix and now Amazon proves it won’t go away, there will probably be another dramatisation in the future.”