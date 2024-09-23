Kate Middleton returns to public eye after completing chemotherapy

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance since announcing she had completed chemotherapy. On Sunday, she attended church alongside Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla near their Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old royal revealed she had finished treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. In a video message, Princess Kate acknowledged the difficult journey ahead but expressed hope for a gradual recovery, taking each day as it comes.

“As summer ends, it is such a relief to have completed my chemotherapy treatment. The past nine months have been incredibly tough for our family. Life can change instantly, and we’ve had to navigate through some stormy waters,” Kate shared.

Her announcement came less than six months after publicly disclosing her diagnosis, which was made six weeks following news that King Charles III was also undergoing treatment for cancer.

Reflecting on her experience, Kate added, “The cancer journey is complex and scary, not only for the person diagnosed but for their loved ones. It forces you to confront your vulnerabilities and gain a new perspective on life.”