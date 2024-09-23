Entertainment

Janet Jackson apologises for ‘misinformed’ claim about Kamala Harris’ race

By Agencies

Janet Jackson apologised for her claims about Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ race.

In a statement obtained by People from Jackson, on Sunday, the All For You songstress claimed her comments on Harris’ racial identity were “based on misinformation.”

She extends her sincerest apologies for any confusion caused and reaffirms her respect for Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian,” the statement read.

“Janet remains committed to fostering unity, inclusion, and understanding and is grateful for the opportunity to clarify her stance,” the statement continued.

“She will continue to use her platform to support leaders who represent diversity and progress.”

Jackson, 58, came under fire for doubting Harris’ race in an interview with the Guardian aired on Saturday.

When asked about Americans’ support for the first Black female presidential nominee, Jackson stated of Harris, “She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Harris is a daughter to both immigrants, with her father being born in Jamaica and her mother in India.

