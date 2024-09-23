Fazl cautions against instability if constitution ignored

JUI-F chief says int’l community hesitant to engage in business; friendly nations worried about country’s economy

Maulana Haideri declares govt can no longer continue, demanding immediate, transparent elections

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has cautioned that failure to adhere to the constitution will lead to ongoing instability and unrest in the country, asserting the recent elections were ‘fraud’ and characterised the assembly as a product of the establishment.

Speaking at an event in Karachi on Sunday, the JUI-F asserted that the recent elections were marred by fraud and characterised the current assembly as a product of the establishment. He urged for necessary reforms but stressed that these changes should not reflect specific political interests to the public.

He stated, “When you propose a good idea but people perceive it as serving your political interests, how can the parliament and the government regain their credibility?” He pointed out that the average citizen is aware of the daily changes and cannot be deceived by rhetoric.

Rehman expressed concern over the lack of political stability in Pakistan, noting that the international community is hesitant to engage in business with the country. He mentioned that friendly nations are worried about the Pakistani economy and are anxious about how to assist.

He highlighted that neither the constitution, parliament, nor legal institutions are secure, as various institutions are interfering in each other’s affairs, all striving for their own stability. While he acknowledged that changes occur over time, he stressed that they should not be driven by political interests.

Rehman called for institutions to operate within their defined boundaries and strengthen themselves, stating that he wishes to see a robust parliament, judiciary, and military. He reaffirmed that the Constitution is the social contract that unites the nation.

Haideri calls for immediate elections

Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), declared that the current government can no longer continue and demanded immediate, transparent elections.

Speaking to the media in Karachi on Sunday, he stated that the government’s authority is failing across the country. He noted that in rural Sindh, bandits are routinely kidnapping people, and in Balochistan, there is no one to prevent the closure of national highways.

Haideri criticised the legitimacy of both the 2018 and 2024 elections, claiming that they have not resulted in stable governments, and accused authorities of installing corrupt individuals through these electoral processes. Haideri highlighted that government officials have acknowledged the current administration’s inability to function effectively.

He asserted that issues in Balochistan cannot be resolved through force and urged that serious demands in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan should be addressed. He further pointed out that ordinances hold no significant value in the constitution and can only be used temporarily.

Moreover, he accused the government of being beholden to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stating that continuous lies are being told regarding the reduction of inflation. He stressed the necessity for all stakeholders to come together to improve the country’s economy.