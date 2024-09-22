Prince Harry lacks regard or care for King Charles’ rules

Prince Harry has just been called out for his lack of regard for royal rules and regulations.

This warning has been brought to light by a PR expert who feels the couple is actually doing what their brand entails because it involves doing “what they want, without any thought towards royal guidelines or customs.”

The founder and director of the Atticism, Renae Smith made these admissions during her interview with Express UK and it involved him saying, “From a PR perspective, their statement on the US elections likely won’t have a significant impact, either positively or negatively.”

Plus “since Harry and Meghan no longer hold working royal status, they’re not bound by the same conventions, and their audience, by now, expects them to speak out on political and social issues.”

“They’ve worked hard to drive home their position as independent global figures, so this statement falls in line with the brand they’ve been working to build – eg that they do what they want, without any thought towards royal guidelines or customs.”

All in all, the expert feels, “while it might not shock their supporters, their decision to speak on a political matter might still raise eyebrows among critics, especially those who still associate them with their royal ties and feel they’re trying to play both sides of the coin when it comes to royalty.”

Before signing off the expert also added, “That said, because they didn’t endorse any specific candidate, I believe this statement will be viewed as neutral in its impact.”