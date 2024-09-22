New UK-Pak partnerships to boost education, healthcare sectors

ISLAMABAD: UK Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, Oliver Christian, has arrived in Islamabad for his first visit to Pakistan.

This three-day visit is aimed at strengthening the economic and trade ties between the UK and Pakistan.

During his stay, Christian is set to announce several key partnerships, including a strategic Transnational Education agreement between Beaconhouse International College and the University of Essex, as well as a collaboration between Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust and Novacare Hospital in Islamabad. These initiatives will significantly boost the UK’s investment in Pakistan’s education and healthcare sectors.

The University of Essex partnership will offer Pakistani students access to world-class education, while the Novacare project promises to raise the bar for healthcare services in the region.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi, Sarah Mooney, remarked, “As Pakistan’s third-largest trade partner, the UK is committed to fostering economic growth and addressing challenges that hinder development. This visit reaffirms our dedication to unlocking opportunities that benefit both nations.”

UK Trade Commissioner Oliver Christian added, “British firms are market leaders in Pakistan, trusted by millions of consumers and making substantial contributions to the economy. We are committed to further strengthening our economic relationship with Pakistan through investments, partnerships, and showcasing the vast opportunities available for UK businesses.”