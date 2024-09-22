King Charles delivers emotional message amid cancer treatment

King Charles, currently undergoing cancer treatment, shared an emotional message in honor of the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

On September 21, Buckingham Palace released the King’s heartfelt words, commemorating the historic World War II event. Reflecting on the mission, King Charles stated, “Eighty years ago, on this very weekend, Operation Market Garden was underway in this region of the Netherlands.”

He went on to describe the ambitious military effort: “An ambitious joint airborne and ground forces operation designed to seize crucial bridges to enable the advance into Germany, its ultimate aim was to end the war within a matter of months.”

The King expressed his deep appreciation for those who fought, saying, “Today, on this 80th anniversary, it is with a deep sense of gratitude and humility that we remember all those in the British, Allied, and Commonwealth forces who served and died fighting for our freedom.”

He also acknowledged the brave Dutch resistance and civilians who suffered during the conflict: “Let us also remember those magnificently courageous members of the Dutch resistance and gallant civilians who endured so much during the Second World War.”

Concluding his poignant message, King Charles highlighted the enduring legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, stating, “The heroism and sacrifice made by so many in the pursuit of peace and liberation will never be forgotten.”

Additionally, King Charles and Queen Camilla extended their “warmest possible good wishes” to everyone participating in the anniversary events.

The King’s message holds particular significance, as it was delivered amid his ongoing battle with cancer, adding a personal weight to his reflections on courage and resilience.