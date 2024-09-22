NATIONAL

Equinox brings equal day and night to Pakistan

By Staff Report
LAHORE: September 22 marks the equinox, a day when day and night are equal in duration in Pakistan and many other parts of the world.

Experts explained that this phenomenon occurs twice a year, on March 22 and September 22, with approximately 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night.

Astronomers noted that the sun crosses the equator twice annually. On March 22, it moves from the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere to the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere, creating equal day and night. On September 22, the sun is directly over the equator, once again balancing day and night.

The equator, an imaginary line dividing the Earth into two equal halves, plays a key role in this natural phenomenon.

Lahore faces hot, dry weather amid high pollution levels

Lahore is expected to experience hot and dry weather today, with the city ranking first globally for pollution levels. According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to range between 27 and 38 degrees Celsius, with no rain forecast. Humidity levels are recorded at over 74%, with wind speeds of 8 kilometers per hour. The city continues to grapple with severe smog, maintaining an average pollution index of 190.

