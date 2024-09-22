NATIONAL

APHC demands release of detained Kashmiri leaders, calls for un intervention

By Staff Report

SRINAGAR: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called on the Indian government to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, women, and journalists imprisoned across India and the occupied territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas expressed serious concern over the continued detention of over five thousand Kashmiris, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, and several others, who remain jailed in India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Minhas urged the Indian government to release all detainees and called on the United Nations to fulfill its moral and legal obligation to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with its resolutions. He emphasized that peace, political stability, and economic prosperity in the region depend on resolving the Kashmir issue.

He also called for creating a conducive environment for dialogue between India, Pakistan, and the Kashmiri leadership to address the long-standing dispute. Minhas reiterated that the Kashmiris’ demand for self-determination remains unwavering despite ongoing military repression.

