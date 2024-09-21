Prince Harry receives praise over ‘long-standing’ commitment to charity

Prince Harry has been widely praised for his enduring dedication to the WellChild charity, a UK-based organization supporting children with severe health conditions and their families. His involvement spans 16 years, during which he has consistently attended the annual WellChild Awards.

Royal correspondent Michael Cole highlighted the Duke of Sussex’s emotional connection to the cause, noting a particularly moving moment in 2019, shortly after the birth of his son, Prince Archie. During that year’s WellChild Awards ceremony, Harry was visibly moved to tears while meeting children with life-threatening illnesses, underscoring the depth of his commitment.

Cole emphasized that Harry’s genuine passion for the cause and the reception he receives at these events reflect the strong bond between him and the organization. Despite his reduced public role within the Royal Family, Harry’s work with WellChild continues to be a significant part of his charitable endeavors.