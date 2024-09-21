NATIONAL

Police mobilised to arrest Hammad Azhar at PTI rally in Lahore

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Police have become active in their efforts to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar, who attended and addressed the party’s rally in Lahore, despite being a proclaimed offender in the May 9 cases.

Sources revealed that police officers have been tasked with apprehending Azhar, who remains wanted in connection with incidents that occurred on May 9 last year.

The PTI rally in Lahore saw a significant turnout, with supporters arriving in groups. Heavy police presence was reported along key routes to the venue, with strict security measures in place.

Stalls selling PTI-branded caps and scarves were set up along the route, while thousands of chairs were arranged at the venue in anticipation of the event.

Ahead of the rally, PTI supporters alleged that police began confiscating their lights, generators, and speakers, and were preventing them from reaching the site.

