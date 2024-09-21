NATIONAL

Pakistan, China strengthen energy partnership at Silk Route Expo

By Staff Report
Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik met the Governor Mr. Zhao Gang of Shaanxi province in Xian on September 21, 2024.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday led a delegation of Pakistani energy companies to the 8th Silk Route Expo, fostering collaborations with Chinese counterparts to boost Pakistan’s energy sector.
During a series of roundtable meetings, Dr Malik met with representatives from leading Chinese companies, including the Shaanxi Energy Bureau, Yanchang Petroleum Group, Hua Lu Engineering and Technology Group, Shanghai Electric, Shaanxi Blower Group, China Typical Group and Hangzhou Maibao Import & Export Company Limited at the Pakistan Pavilion, set up for the Expo in Xian, China.
Pakistani companies, including Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) and the Thar Coal Energy Board, showcased investment opportunities at the Expo.
Opening the discussion forum, the minister outlined the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and assured the Chinese companies that Pakistan would provide maximum facilitation in partnering with Pakistani firms, whether individually or in consortia.
During the meeting, key areas of partnership including oil and gas exploration, refinery upgrades, coal conversion and regasification were discussed.
Dr Musadik Malik emphasized that Pakistan has one of the largest coal reserves and is committed to adding value to its natural resources while ensuring environmental protection.
He also highlighted the country’s focus on producing fertilizer using coal-based energy.
“Moreover, the production of green and blue hydrogen, as well as ammonia, is under consideration. We will become technology partners and joint venture partners,” Dr Musadik Malik remarked.
Chinese companies also engaged in business-to-business meetings with their Pakistani counterparts, exchanging opportunities and plans for collaboration.
Previous article
CM Maryam Nawaz terms peace indispensable for development of Pakistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

Abubakar, Abdur Rehman, Hajra win titles in SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis...

LAHORE: Abubakar Talha (Wapda), Abdur Rehman (SICAS), Hajra Rana (SICAS) and Waqar Misar/Brig (R) Ghazanfar emerged as title winners in the SICAS Punjab Junior...

Resolving Kashmir, Palestine disputes key to world peace: PM Shehbaz Sharif

PHC prohibits Gandapur’s arrest until Oct 5 as Islamabad ATC issues his non-bailable warrants

Fighting between Israel, Hezbollah rages as int’l day of peace observed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.