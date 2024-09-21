Moment of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest revealed in new video

Following Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent arrest in New York City, new details have surfaced, shedding light on the allegations and events surrounding the case.

A video of Combs’ arrest, just days after he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and facilitating prostitution, has now been released. The footage, dated September 16 and obtained by TMZ, shows the 54-year-old music mogul entering the lobby of the Park Hyatt in midtown Manhattan. Clad in a black trench coat, Combs is seen with a large entourage when federal agents swiftly approach and lead him away.

Despite pleading not guilty to all charges during his hearing on September 17, a New York judge denied his legal team’s request for bail. His lawyers immediately appealed the decision, but a second judge upheld the ruling, keeping Combs in custody until his trial.

An indictment, reviewed by E! News, paints a grim picture of the allegations against Combs, accusing him of exploiting and coercing women for his personal gratification while manipulating those around him to protect his image. Prosecutors allege that this pattern of abuse and criminal behavior stretches back decades.

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City under suicide watch. However, sources told E! News that this precautionary measure is standard procedure for high-profile detainees and should not be viewed as an indication of his mental state. In a statement, his legal team mentioned that when Combs learned of the impending charges, he voluntarily left his home in Miami to face the investigation in New York.

The video footage later shows Combs, now in handcuffs, being escorted down a hallway and into an elevator. The clip concludes with the mogul being led out of the hotel lobby and into the streets, surrounded by law enforcement.

Combs’ legal team had proposed a $50 million bond package, arguing that their client had traveled to New York of his own accord, knowing full well that an arrest was imminent. Despite this, the indictment remained sealed until September 17, when the charges were formally announced.

Court documents obtained by NBC News reveal the extent of the charges against Combs, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by means of force, fraud, or coercion, and transporting individuals for prostitution. The indictment accuses Combs of not only exploiting women but also using his business empire and influence to establish a criminal enterprise that engaged in a litany of other illegal activities. These alleged crimes include forced labor, kidnapping, bribery, obstruction of justice, and even arson, according to the documents.

Prosecutors claim this behavior began as early as 2008 and continued for more than a decade. Combs, however, maintains his innocence, with his lawyer Marc Agnifilo emphasizing his commitment to fight the charges. Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Agnifilo declared, “He’s going to fight this with every ounce of his strength, and he has the full support and confidence of his legal team.”

The case has left the public and media closely watching as one of music’s most iconic figures prepares to stand trial for a series of serious and wide-ranging allegations.