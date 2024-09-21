Meghan Markle’s dreams crumble as she receives major reality check

Meghan Markle recently faced a significant wake-up call about what her life would look like after stepping away from the royal family, following a moment of clarity.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan made the decision to leave the royal fold and relocate to the U.S., seeking a fresh start away from the constraints of royal duties and the pressures they faced within the Palace. However, according to royal experts, Meghan’s vision of royal life was upended by a crucial realization.

Royal commentator Mark Borkowski revealed that Meghan’s initial excitement and optimism about her role within the royal family quickly faded. “If you look back, there was so much positivity. They were called the ‘Fab Four’ alongside Kate and William,” Borkowski told The Sun. However, he explained that Meghan soon discovered the rigid hierarchy within the royal family.

Borkowski emphasized that Harry and Meghan’s position in the pecking order meant they would never be in line for the top role, a revelation that deeply affected Meghan’s hopes for her future in the monarchy. “Meghan saw it as more of a fairy tale—like being a Disney Princess—than the reality of being a dutiful royal,” Borkowski said.

He explained that royal life is far from the glamour of tiaras, celebrity events, and grand occasions. “It’s not all ballrooms and state events. It’s also about performing duties like opening a civic center on a cold, rainy afternoon in Kettering,” he remarked.

According to Borkowski, it was this stark difference between fantasy and reality that marked the beginning of the unraveling of Meghan’s royal experience. “It’s a job, and I think that was the first thing that really fell apart for her,” he added.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal roles, they announced their intention to continue supporting the Queen while pursuing “a progressive new role” that would allow them to be “financially independent.” However, Meghan’s experience with the royal family seemed to clash with her initial expectations, leading to a dramatic shift in her path.