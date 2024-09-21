King Charles ‘privately’ issues stern orders to Prince Harry

Behind the scenes, tensions between King Charles and his son, Prince Harry, persist, especially as the King battles illness. Despite these complexities, the situation is being handled discreetly. Recently, Harry received a public birthday message from his father, sparking speculation about a possible reconciliation.

Yet, according to royal experts, significant hurdles remain before father and son can mend their relationship. One key condition, experts say, is that Harry must adhere to certain boundaries.

“All members of the royal family want to ensure their conversations remain private,” photographer and royal commentator Helena Chard told Fox News Digital, hinting at one of the critical issues that needs to be resolved between them.

Complicating the situation is Harry’s ongoing legal battle with the UK Home Office over security arrangements. He seeks permission to personally pay for police protection during his visits to the UK, a matter in which he believes King Charles could intervene. According to a report from People Magazine, Harry feels his father could easily resolve this issue, but Chard suggests the King has grown tired of such expectations.

“King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Harry assuming that he can handle his security needs,” Chard explained. “He won’t be available 24/7 to meet Harry’s demands.”

However, Chard was quick to emphasize the King’s enduring love for his son. “As a father, he still loves Prince Harry deeply and will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important occasions.”

Sources close to the royal family also revealed that King Charles likely spoke to Harry privately on his recent birthday, though the conversation remained confidential. “Things are very hush-hush,” Chard noted, “but I believe the relationship between them is improving. It’s just going to take time.”