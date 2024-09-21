Ines de Ramon urges friends to st0ay silent on relationship with Brad Pitt

Ines de Ramon, who is reportedly in a serious relationship with Brad Pitt, has asked her friends and family to refrain from discussing her romance with the actor. In an effort to build trust with Pitt, she has made it clear that no one in her inner circle should leak any details about their relationship.

According to a source speaking to DailyMail.com, “Ines has instructed her friends to never share any information about her or Brad.” The insider explained that Ines is being extremely cautious because she deeply cares for Pitt and wants to earn his trust. “She hopes to marry him one day and doesn’t want to jeopardize their relationship,” the source added.

Pitt, who has been wary of women exploiting his fame in the past, reportedly feels at ease with Ines. “He’s always been concerned about being used for his celebrity status, but with Ines, it’s different. She genuinely cares about him,” shared the insider.

Ines is said to be going the extra mile to maintain privacy and trust, avoiding any mention of Pitt in conversations. “She’s being very careful not to say a word about him because she wants to prove herself as trustworthy and someone he can rely on,” the source said, noting that Ines hopes Pitt will view her as “wife material.”

Additionally, the source revealed that Ines has taken further steps to protect their privacy by having her professional contacts sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent any information from leaking about their relationship. “Ines understands that Brad despises women who kiss and tell. He finds it childish and disrespectful,” the insider remarked, emphasizing how important discretion is to both of them.

Ines is reportedly committed to the relationship for the long term and is determined not to do anything that could harm her chances with Pitt.