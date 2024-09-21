CM Maryam Nawaz terms peace indispensable for development of Pakistan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that during the current hard time Pakistan need sustainable peace and there is not room for unrest.

Sharing her message on International Peace Day, CM Maryam said that peace is a great blessing, unrest brings downfall. Sustainable peace is indispensable for the construction and development of Pakistan.

Punjab CM paid respects to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of peace. CM said, “I salute the forces, police and other security forces assigned to protect the borders for the establishment of peace”. She said that the flowers of prosperity bloom from peace and happiness spreads everywhere. Every member of the society should play their role for the establishment of peace.

Those who adopt the path of violence and anarchy are enemies of the peace and stability of Pakistan. Sabotaging peace under the guise of disagreement is condemnable. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that may God bless Pakistan with peace and prosperity. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that peace in the world including Kashmir and Palestine is the dream of all of us. Peace bearers are admirable who tirelessly strive for sustainable solutions to global conflicts.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of an incident in which dead bodies of 2 girls were found on Jardanwala Satyana Road. She sought detailed report from the Inspector General of Police. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family.