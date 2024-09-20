Why Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s red carpet couple debut was ‘a big deal’

Brad Pitt proved his commitment to girlfriend Ines de Ramon when he finally made their two-year relationship public with a red carpet debut.

According to a new report by US Weekly, the Oscar-winning actor, 60, did not make the grand gesture lightly as he walked the Venice International Film Festival red carpet hand-in-hand with Ramon, 31.

They’re super in love,” an insider told the outlet, emphasising that the decision to go public was “a big deal” for both Pitt and Ramon. The couple also posed alongside Pitt’s Wolfs co-star George Clooney and his wife, Amal.

Another source emphasised that Pitt is “very committed to [Ines] and their future.”

“Pitt and Ramon, who the source described as “hippies at heart,” have connected deeply over their shared love of art and music.

“Brad loves introducing Ines to his friends because she’s such a joy to be around,” the source shared, adding “She brings out the best in Brad.”

Moreover, De Ramon has been “a rock” for Pitt, supporting him through his ongoing legal battles with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, which have spanned custody and business disputes since their 2016 split.