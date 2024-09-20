NATIONAL

PHC grants bail to PTI MNA Sheikh Waqas in multiple cases

By Staff Report

ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench granted bail to PTI MNA Sheikh Waqas on Friday in two separate cases, extending it until October 12.

Sheikh Waqas is facing charges under sections 341, 186, and 16 of the MPO, filed at the Kotwali Police Station in Jhang. Additional charges have also been registered against him under sections 468, 471, 409, 420, and 52/47 at the Anti-Corruption Police Station in Faisalabad.

As part of the bail conditions, the court ordered Sheikh Waqas to submit bail bonds of Rs. 50,000 for each case. He has also been directed to appear before the relevant courts as required.

