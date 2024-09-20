NATIONAL

Petition filed in LHC for recovery of PTI worker Sanam Javed’s father

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A petition seeking the recovery of Javed Iqbal, the father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Sanam Javed, has been filed in the Lahore High Court.

The petition, submitted by Sanam’s mother, Rubina Javed, through Barrister Khadija, names the Punjab Inspector General (IG) and the federal government as respondents.

According to the petition, around 20 police officers raided the residence of Sanam Javed last night, asking about her whereabouts before detaining her father, Javed Iqbal.

The plea further mentions that Rubina Javed spent the entire night searching various police stations for her husband. It alleges that the police are attempting to intimidate Sanam Javed ahead of the PTI rally scheduled for September 21.

The petition also claims that police have been repeatedly raiding their house for the past several days. The petitioner has requested the Lahore High Court to issue an order for Javed Iqbal to be produced before the court.

