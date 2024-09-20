Pakistan rejects speculations about naval base deal with China

FO spokesperson country has no plans to offer bases to a foreign government or military

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday dismissed claims that it has reached an agreement with China for the establishment of a naval base in Gwadar port, with the Foreign office spokesperson termed all such speculation completely unfounded.

“There is absolutely no basis for these speculations. Pakistan, as we have said in the past, has no plans to offer bases to a foreign government or military directed against any other country,” the FO spokesperson declared.

She was responding to a latest report carried by an American website claiming that Pakistan had agreed to let China set up naval base in Gwadar port. The report claimed that it obtained secret documents about the alleged plan between Pakistan and China. It criticised the Biden administration for letting America’s main adversary, China, get foothold in the region.

Ever since Pakistan and China entered into a multibillion dollar CPEC deal in 2013, western countries and their media outlets have been repeatedly making claims about the hidden designs of China. They often claim that China wants to have a military presence in Gwadar, under the garb of CPEC, to advance its strategic objectives.

Pakistan and China have repeatedly denied such claims and invited other countries to be part of the CPEC.

During the briefing, the FO spokesperson responded to a question about Indian notice for revisiting the Indus Water Treaty. Mrs Blaoch termed the treaty important, which had served both Pakistan and India well over the last several decades.

“We believe it is the gold standard of bilateral treaties on water sharing, Pakistan is fully committed to its implementation. We expect India to also remain committed to the treaty,” she said.

“Pakistan believes that it is our collective responsibility to maintain ecological balance, protect our environment and avoid measures which may have adverse implications for the environment. The two countries have a mechanism of Indus Commissioners, and we believe all issues pertaining to this Treaty can be discussed in this mechanism,” she further said.

When asked whether Pakistan would declare Afghan diplomats, who disrespected the country’s national anthem at a ceremony in Peshawar, persona non grata, she said the matter was under consideration.

“We have conveyed our very strong protest with the Afghan authorities and decisions will be taken after internal deliberations and after conclusion of consultations with the Afghan government. Pakistan reserves the right to take action in accordance with diplomatic norms and practices,” the spokesperson said.