King Charles ‘fed up’ with Prince Harry as he plans UK visit

As Prince Harry prepares for his return to the UK, many are hopeful that a reunion with his father, King Charles, might take place. However, a royal expert believes that any peace talks between the two will be far from straightforward.

The Duke of Sussex has been confirmed as the guest of honor for the WellChild Awards in London on September 30. The event, announced on Instagram by the charity, which supports seriously ill children, is one of the few causes in the UK that Harry, 40, has continued to support since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California.

Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital that the king, 75, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, is reluctant to meet with his younger son. “All royal family members want to ensure that their conversations stay private,” Chard told Fox News Digital. She added, “King Charles is frustrated with Prince Harry’s ongoing demands regarding security. He is not willing to be available around the clock for Harry’s requests.”

Despite these tensions, Chard emphasized that King Charles still cares for Harry. “As a father, King Charles loves Prince Harry. He will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on significant occasions.”

Harry has been engaged in a legal battle for over four years concerning his security arrangements in the UK. After stepping back as a senior royal in 2020, he lost his taxpayer-funded personal security.

Earlier this year, The Telegraph reported that when Harry visited the UK in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, he turned down an invitation from King Charles to stay at a royal residence. Harry reportedly declined the offer due to the absence of security provisions, which would have left him staying in a location with public access and no police protection.

Instead, Harry opted to stay at a hotel, as he had during previous visits to the UK.

Insiders recently told People magazine that Harry is preparing to appeal a court ruling that upheld the decision to deny him security. He wants to reinstate his security to allow more flexible visits to the UK for himself, his wife and their two children.

The sources claimed that the issue plays “a crucial role” in his ongoing estrangement from his father. Sources claimed that the monarch stopped taking his son’s phone calls and hasn’t responded to his letters.