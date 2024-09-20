Imran urges masses not to fear of jails, make PTI’s Lahore rally a success

PTI founder says govt through amendments destroying apex court of the country

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government’s constitutional amendments aimed at destroying the apex court of the country which is tantamount to destroying the democracy and civil liberties.

Talking to journalists in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, the former premier said the main reason behind the proposed amendments was to control rather destroy the judiciary.

He claimed that PTI rally in Lahore on September 21 will be historic, urging the masses not to fear of jails. He also urged the PTI leadership, workers and the nation to come out for their rights.

He said protest was the basic right of the mases if the government tried to stop the rally, PTI workers and masses will fill the jails.

Imran Khan said that the government wanted to give an extension to the Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Issa, adding that the government will pick up the chief justice from apex court and place him in the constitutional court. He said even the kids new about the government’s plan regarding the proposed amendments.

The former Prime Minister said instead of taking key amendments late night they must have taken steps in broad daylight. He said the government wanted to wind up the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said those political leaders are supporting these amendments who once used to say “vote ko izzat do”. PTI founder said that “ddemocracy does not run by force or by making people slaves, the base of ddemocracy is moral strength. He said the former Commissioner Rawalpindi had rightly said that Qazi Faiz Issa and the Chief Election Commissioner were on same page in rigging of the elections. Imran Khan said CJP Faiz Isa gave complete protection to rigging, he protected fascism as people are in jail for years without trial but CJP is indifferent to all legal violations.” PTI founder said, “the fraudulent election of February 8 is the biggest violation of fundamental rights, eight months have passed and the tribunal could not start work because the Qazi has given protection”.

He claimed that the through proposed constitutional amendments, the term of Qazi Faiz Isa, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court and Chief Election Commissioner is being extended. He said the future of Pakistan is linked with investment, no one would invest in Pakistan except overseas Pakistanis. Imran Khan claimed that over 4,000 Pakistani companies have registered with the Dubai Chamber during last six months.

PTI founder said capital is leaving the country, doctors are also leaving the country. He said the reforms can be done by a government that has a mandate from the people. He said during PTI government, NAB collected 480 billion rupees and 1100 billion rupees more were to be collected. But then they were given NRO-2 . He said now NAB is left only to target the opposition. He said if the Supreme Court is destroyed, Pakistan will become a banana republic.