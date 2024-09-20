Form 47 govt finding it hard to run country’s affairs: Shibli

Criticizes Bilawal for tearing apart the constitution which was given by his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Condemns govt for mistreatment of PTI’s founder and highlights his contributions to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz on Friday expressed concerns over the prevailing lawlessness in the country, saying the current government, which came into power through backdoor channels, appeared to be unable to make the country function smoothly.

“The rule of law has been replaced by the law of the jungle and those who try to do good for the country are made examples of,” he remarked while addressing a press conference, alongside PTI leaders Rauf Hassan and Abu Zar Salman Niazi.

Shibli Faraz criticized Bilawal Bhutto, saying, “Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave this nation political awareness and the 1973 Constitution. Today, his grandson is tearing apart the same constitution with his actions.”

Referring to PTI’s founder, Faraz highlighted his contributions to Pakistan. “The man who made the country invincible in defense, brought global respect, gave us the 1992 World Cup, and founded Al-Qadir University is being mistreated. Everyone is witnessing how he is being treated now.”

Faraz condemned the government for the treatment of PTI’s founder, stating that he is being kept in a death cell, facing hurdles in meeting visitors, and is not even allowed to speak with his children. “Despite advocating for the rule of law, the founder of PTI is being persecuted,” he added.

He further criticized the government’s disregard for court rulings, saying, “Judicial decisions are being ignored, and the state is failing in its duty to protect the life and dignity of its citizens. Even in wars, there are laws protecting the vulnerable, but here, people’s rights are being trampled.”

Speaking on the baseless cases against the PTI leader and his wife, Faraz defended Bushra Bibi as an entirely non-political figure who is being unjustly targeted. “This government cannot compete with PTI politically, so they are using every means to suppress us,” he said.

Faraz also emphasized that without acknowledging the public’s mandate, no real change can occur. “The largest stakeholders in this country are its people. They gave their mandate to PTI in the elections, yet this government wants to rule on charity in the form of reserved seats.”

He concluded by saying, “This is not a political party, but a group of opportunists propped up by external forces. They are walking on crutches, and that is why they cannot run this government. Every legal boundary is being blatantly violated.”

Regarding PTI’s plans, Faraz confirmed the party’s peaceful rallies and mentioned that a request for permission has already been submitted to the High Court. “We have always held peaceful rallies, and we intend to continue doing so in Lahore and other cities,” he stated.