Bilawal reaffirms support for creation of constitutional court

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling his mother Benazir Bhutto’s promise of restoring the constitution and announced all out support for the creation of constitutional court in the country.

Addressing a lawyers function in Islamabad, Bilawal recalled Benazir Bhutto’s vision for a democratic Pakistan, where the Charter of Democracy would serve as a cornerstone for abolishing “black laws” and ensuring justice for all citizens. Referring to the late Benazir Bhutto’s vision, he noted that she believed in a judiciary that focused on justice rather than politics. She was clear in her stance that judges who wished to engage in political activities should resign from their judicial roles and form their own political parties.

PPP leader claimed that Benazir Bhutto had planned to establish a constitutional court to ensure that the judicial system served the people with fairness and integrity. This court was intended to handle political cases, freeing the judiciary from political influence.

“We must fulfil Benazir Bhutto’s promises; come what may, we must establish the constitutional court in line with the Charter of Democracy,” Bilawal vowed. The process of judicial appointments needs reform, and the people of this country must receive justice.

Bilawal also criticized former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, accusing him of laying the foundation for political activism within the judiciary. He expressed concern that the interference of judges in political matters, particularly in the context of the 18th Amendment, could undermine the progress made in restoring democracy. “The doctrine of ‘political activism’ initiated by Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhary has since been propagated by figures like Saqib Nisar and Gulzar Ahmed. Articles of the Constitution, such as 58 -2B, have been weaponised.”

Bilawal observed that only 15 percent of the Supreme Court’s cases are constitutional, yet these occupy significant portions of time. He questioned whether it would not be appropriate to establish separate constitutional courts, representing the federation, to handle cases that currently consume 90 percent of the court’s time. He pointed out that even the Parliament had two houses. Once constitutional courts are established, judges can perform their duties more effectively.

He warned that such interference could potentially roll back the gains achieved through the Charter of Democracy and the constitutional reforms that followed. The PPP chairman urged the judiciary to respect the boundaries set by the constitution and to refrain from political involvement. He reaffirmed the PPP’s mission preserving the democratic principles that Benazir Bhutto fought for and reminded the nation of the importance of maintaining a clear separation between the judiciary and politics to safeguard the future of democracy in Pakistan.