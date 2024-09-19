Double ‘honour’ killing, attack on ex-wife reported in Swat

SWAT: A woman and her alleged paramour were shot dead, while five others, including a father and his son, were killed in separate incidents in Swat District on Thursday, police officials confirmed.

The so-called ‘honour’ killing occurred in the upper hilly area of Taran, Tehsil Kabal.

According to Shah Dherai Police SHO Muhammad Arif, the accused, Yusaf Shah, son of Gul Zamin, opened fire on 20-year-old Hazratullah, son of Kabal Khan, and his sister-in-law Shagufta, wife of Mian Sahib Jan, killing both.

The police arrived at the scene, transferred the bodies to Deolai Hospital for post-mortem, and arrested Yusaf Shah along with the murder weapon, a Kalashnikov. SHO Arif added that Shagufta’s husband has been abroad for labour for the past two years. A double honor killing case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Momin Khan, a resident of Sarbala, fired at his ex-wife, Mst Naz Begum, as she arrived for a court appearance at the Judicial Complex in Kabal. She narrowly escaped harm, and the accused was apprehended by traffic police officers on the scene. A case has been registered against Momin Khan.

In another incident in the Kaduna area, an enmity-fueled killing took place. Manglawar Police SHO Rahim Khan stated that the accused, Syed Alam and Khaista Rehman, allegedly shot and killed Sardar Ali. The body was moved to Mangalore Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and a search for the suspects is ongoing.

In a separate tragic road accident, four people, including a father and his minor son, died in a collision between a truck and a Suzuki pick-up in Kanju, Tehsil Kabal. SHO Gohar Ali reported that the accident resulted in the deaths of Abdul Wahab, his seven-year-old son Zaryab, and Abdul Ghafar.

Two others were injured and transferred to Saidu Teaching Hospital, where one of the injured later succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver, Gulzar, has been arrested, and a case has been registered.