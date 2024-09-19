NATIONAL

Lahore to get isolated rain, strong winds

By News Desk

The Met Department has predicted that hot and dry weather will prevail across most parts of Pakistan in the coming days.

According to the department’s latest forecast, the majority of districts in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to experience high temperatures and dry conditions.

In the federal capital, Islamabad, and its surrounding areas, residents can also expect the weather to remain hot and dry. Similar conditions are forecasted for the plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the upper districts may see partly cloudy skies but remain dry.

The Met Department has also issued a rain forecast for specific regions. Rain, accompanied by gusty winds and thunder-showers, is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib. Additionally, isolated showers with strong winds are likely in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, and Faisalabad.

In Balochistan, the weather is anticipated to remain hot and dry across most districts, similar to the conditions expected in Sindh and Punjab.

The weather in Gilgit-Baltistan is predicted to be dry and partly cloudy, while Kashmir may experience rain with gusty winds and thunder-showers in a few areas.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with local weather reports and take necessary precautions, particularly in regions expecting thunderstorms.

Previous article
Javeria Abbasi ties the knot again, shares stunning Nikkah photos
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince Harry now taking time away from wife Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have wound up in a whirlpool of rumors surrounding their marriage. Insight into everything has been shared in a report...

King Charles sets major condition on meeting Prince Harry upon his UK return

Prince William runs away from Kate Middleton ‘ruthlessness’

Princess Diana was deeply worried about Harry before death. Here’s why

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.