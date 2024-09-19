Lahore to get isolated rain, strong winds

The Met Department has predicted that hot and dry weather will prevail across most parts of Pakistan in the coming days.

According to the department’s latest forecast, the majority of districts in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to experience high temperatures and dry conditions.

In the federal capital, Islamabad, and its surrounding areas, residents can also expect the weather to remain hot and dry. Similar conditions are forecasted for the plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the upper districts may see partly cloudy skies but remain dry.

The Met Department has also issued a rain forecast for specific regions. Rain, accompanied by gusty winds and thunder-showers, is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib. Additionally, isolated showers with strong winds are likely in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, and Faisalabad.

In Balochistan, the weather is anticipated to remain hot and dry across most districts, similar to the conditions expected in Sindh and Punjab.

The weather in Gilgit-Baltistan is predicted to be dry and partly cloudy, while Kashmir may experience rain with gusty winds and thunder-showers in a few areas.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with local weather reports and take necessary precautions, particularly in regions expecting thunderstorms.