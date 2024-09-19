Entertainment

Lady Gaga opens up about navigating lies and rumours in her career

By Agencies

Lady Gaga addressed rumors from early in her career claiming she was a man during an appearance on Netflix’s What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates.”

The singer-actress recalled, “When I was in my early 20s, there was a rumor that I was a man… I went all over the world. I traveled for tours and for promoting my records, and almost every interview I sat in — there was this imagery on the internet that had been doctored — they were like, ‘There’s rumours that you’re a man. What do you have to say about that?'”

In a 2011 CNN interview, Lady Gaga famously shut down the question.

“Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care and neither do I.”

Years later, she explained her silence by noting, “I didn’t feel like a victim with that lie, and I thought: What about a kid who is being accused of that who would think that a public figure like me would feel shame?”

The Bloody Marry singer continued, “I’ve been in situations where fixing a rumor was not in the best interest of the well-being of other people. In that case, I tried to be thought-provoking and disruptive in another way. I tried to use the misinformation to create another disruptive point.”

She reflected on her experience with misinformation, “I’ve been used to lies being printed about me since I was 20 years old. I’m a performer. I think it’s kind of funny.”

Previous article
Teenage girl accused of killing mother seen texting moments after shots fired | Video
Next article
Javeria Abbasi ties the knot again, shares stunning Nikkah photos
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

King Charles sets major condition on meeting Prince Harry upon his...

King Charles has set a condition regarding meeting Prince Harry as the Duke prepares to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards. The Duke...

Prince William runs away from Kate Middleton ‘ruthlessness’

Princess Diana was deeply worried about Harry before death. Here’s why

Epaper_24-09-19 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.