NATIONAL

JI rejects proposed constitutional amendment, vows to mobilise public

By Staff Report

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Deputy Emir, Liaqat Baloch, on Thursday strongly opposed the proposed constitutional amendment, describing it as harmful to national interests.

In a statement, Baloch reaffirmed the party’s dedication to protecting Pakistan’s constitution and announced plans to mobilize the public in defense of this cause. He warned the government to honor its agreements with protestors, cautioning that failure to do so would come at a “high cost.”

Baloch also addressed the nation’s economic challenges, urging the government to stabilize the economy by implementing realistic prices for electricity, gas, and petrol.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s nationwide membership drive is ongoing, with a political affairs review meeting slated for September 21. The Milli Yakjehti Council will also hold a Gaza-Palestine conference in Quetta on October 6, followed by a national solidarity day for Gaza on October 7.

