Javeria Abbasi ties the knot again, shares stunning Nikkah photos

Pakistani drama star Javeria Abbasi recently celebrated a new chapter in her life by getting married, months after news of her engagement surfaced.

The actress shared her joy with her fans on Instagram, posting a series of beautiful pictures from her intimate Nikah ceremony, along with the caption, “We love a happily ever after.”

On her special day, the actress looked stunning in a dark magenta traditional outfit, adorned with golden embellishments, paired with a gold necklace that perfectly complemented her look.

Her hands featured minimal henna designs and gold bangles, but it was the flower garlands that truly stood out, adding a delicate touch to the celebration. As she signed the marriage contract, her simple and elegant appearance won the hearts of her fans.

The ceremony seemed to be a small, private affair, likely held at her home. While not a grand celebration, the simplicity and love present made it memorable for those who admire the actor. Interestingly, she chose to keep her husband’s identity private, as no pictures of the groom were shared.

A few weeks ago, Javeria briefly shared a photo of herself with her husband in an Instagram story, which vanished after 24 hours. When asked about it, she confirmed to Geo.tv that the man in the picture was indeed her husband, but she preferred to keep the details private for a while.

Back in May, the 51-year-old actress — who was previously married to her cousin and fellow actor Shamoon Abbasi and is the sister of Anoushay Abbasi — hinted at her engagement through a series of photos. While the images didn’t reveal any faces, they featured a ring on Javeria’s finger, clasped by a man’s hand, making it clear to her followers that she had received a proposal.

Javeria Abbasi’s wedding news has delighted fans, as they continue to send her love and best wishes for this new journey in her life.