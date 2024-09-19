IHC bars trial court from a final verdict in £190m case

Two-member bench issues order while hearing acquittal plea filed by PTI founder and his wife

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday refrained the trial court from a final verdict in the £190 million case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife.

A divisional bench of IHC, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb issues the order while hearing an acquittal plea filed by former premier Imran Khan and his wife.

The court also addressed objections raised by the Registrar’s Office as both the parties sought the court to stop the trial court from a final decision until the IHC give a final verdict on the appeals.

The petitioners argued that the trial court should not proceed with the case while it is under review by the High Court. After hearing the arguments, the IHC barred the trial court from issuing a final ruling on the matter, granting the petitioners temporary relief.

The £190 million case has drawn considerable attention due to its high-profile nature. Imran Khan and his wife are seeking acquittal. The court’s decision ensures the trial will remain in limbo until the High Court concludes its hearings on the matter.

Previously, Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court, challenging an accountability court’s decision to reject their acquittal plea in the £190 million corruption case.

The appeal, filed by their legal team led by Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, contested the court’s 9th September ruling.

In their petition, the couple argues that their acquittal was justified based on merit, claiming there is insufficient evidence to warrant a conviction.

The appeal calls for the accountability court’s decision to be overturned, with Khan and Bushra Bibi seeking to be absolved of all charges.

A separate application for a stay order has also been submitted, urging the court to pause proceedings until the appeal is addressed.

The £190 million case has been a point of contention, with the couple claiming their innocence throughout.

The case centres around allegations of misuse of authority and personal gain through government decisions and donations.

The case is based on a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Khan in December 2019, during which a confidential deed was approved.

The NAB prosecution argues that Imran Khan did not fully disclose the facts to the cabinet members and pressured them into approving the confidential agreement without proper scrutiny.