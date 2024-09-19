Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein responds to new explicit charges

By Agencies

Harvey Weinstein has refused to plead guilty to a new charge of abusive misconduct towards a woman.

Just last week, Weinstein was charged with s**ually assaulting a woman in a Manhattan hotel in 2006.

When summoned in the New York court Wednesday, the 72-year-old producer pleaded “not guilty,” BBC quoted District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg.

Weinstein, 77, appeared for the latest hearing in a wheelchair. He was dressed in a dark suit and a blue tie. A large bandage was also wrapped on his right hand.

“Thanks to this survivor who bravely came forward, Harvey Weinstein now stands indicted for an additional alleged violent sexual assault,” Mr Bragg said in a statement.

Weinstein, who has been embroiled in similar controversies for years, also awaits a retrial over a 2020 allegation after NYC top appeals court threw out his rape conviction and a 23-year sentence in April.

A judge is set to rule on that on 2 October.

The disgraced Hollywood producer currently remains in custody serving a 16-year sentence over the 2013 rape of an actress in LA.

In July, he was moved to a New York prison hospital, citing multiple health problems including Covid and double pneumonia. He also underwent an emergency heart surgery just last week.

