Governor not empowered to overrule cabinet decisions: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari while giving a rebuttal on the statement of the Punjab Governor on Thursday, said that the responsibility of the Governor is to assent the steps and decisions being taken by the Punjab Assembly and the Cabinet.

“The Governor is not empowered to overrule the decisions of the Cabinet”, she pointed out, adding that the Punjab governor had served as a federal minister in the past and that he should be well aware of the importance of the cabinet decisions.

Azma Bokhari said that the cabinet approved the selection committee for the appointment of the Vice Chancellors of the universities of the province. “The selection committee interviewed all the aspiring candidates to be appointed as Vice Chancellors in the universities and recommended the names of eligible, senior and experienced educationists as Vice Chancellors”, the minister stated.

The Provincial Info Minister said that there was a party namely Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was enough for indulging into political point-scoring and the Punjab governor instead of playing the role of opposition should let the governorship be limited to a constitutional post only.