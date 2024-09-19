From Russia with Love

Opinion

Russia’s support for Pakistan’s BRICS membership may prove crucial

The offer of visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk to support Pakistaná application to join the BRICS is of great significance, because it is probably the next best thing to having India invite Pakistan. The desirability of joining the grouping was enhanced last year, when it expanded to bring in Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and Argentina. BRICS was clearly changing from a grouping of emerging powers and superpowers, to an association of countries which might seek a new world order, one which was not dominated by the USA or any of the other Western powers. As the organization reaches decisions by consensus, it was feared that India, one of the BRICS founders, would want to keep out Pakistan. India has a track record of doing so, doing its best to keep Pakistan out of the Non-Aligned Movement even after it became eligible for membership. Pakistan could omly join when NAM had become moribund.

However, India’s machinations apart, it would be difficult for BRICS to develop as an alternative to a US-led world order if it did not include Pakistan. India had already accepted the membership of its rival China, and it is probably China that is the most fervent supporter of Pakistan. At the same time, Russia was clearly realising the implications of leaving Pakistan out, and has also noted how fast Pakistan had made itself part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization architecture, which was something Mr Overchuk referred to in his expression of support. Pakistan would hope that Russia would bring pressure to bear upon India not to play its traditional negative role.

Pakistan must now muster other countries. If the Arab trio of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt can be mobilized diplomatically to make India aware that any veto against Pakistan would cost it in its bilateral relations with them, it would be a major development. At the same time, both South Africa and Argentina have friendly relations with Pakistan (with Argentina having helped Pakistan at the United Nations during the 1947-8 Kashmir crisis), and it should be made clear to them that joining BRICS is important to Pakistan. Pakistan must want to remain on the right side of history, and it should avail this opportunity of joining a grouping which may well bring greater economic benefits to it than any other.

