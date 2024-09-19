Sign in
Epaper_24-09-19 ISB
PAKSAT-MM1 becomes operational after successful testing: Minister
Success of first multi-mission satellite to revolutionise communication infrastructure, benefiting all sectors of society: Shaza Fatima ISLAMABAD: PAKSAT-MM1, first multi-mission satellite of Pakistan, successfully...