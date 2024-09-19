ECP puts off intra-party polls case till Oct 2 following PTI’s request

Barrister Gohar says PTI conducted one of most transparent intra-party polls, urging ECP to retrieve relevant documents from FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intra-party election case until October 2, after the party sought additional time for submitting requisite documents.

A three-member bench, led by ECP Sindh Member Nisar Durrani, carried out proceedings, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar representing the party.

During the hearing, ECP Member Balochistan questioned whether PTI’s intra-party elections were conducted in Chamkani, Peshawar, to which Barrister Gohar clarified that the elections took place in Islamabad. Gohar also sought a 10-day extension to finalise the documentation.

The Director General of Political Finance warned that if the results of the intra-party elections were not recognised, PTI could face an uncertain future without an organisational structure.

The bench instructed the DG Political Finance to provide further assistance on the matter to which he explained that under Section 208 of the Election Act, there should have been a five-year gap between two intra-party elections, with Barrister Gohar expressing his agreement.

Speaking to the media outside after the hearing, Barrister Gohar stressed that PTI had conducted one of the most transparent intra-party elections and urged the ECP to retrieve relevant documents from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He also criticised the ECP for focusing on PTI while allegedly overlooking the activities of other political parties.

Gohar voiced optimism that the next hearing on October 2 would proceed without any further hurdles from the ECP and reiterated PTI’s commitment to the process. Additionally, he announced PTI’s lawyers’ movement against constitutional amendments, marking the party’s continued efforts to challenge legal changes affecting its organisational framework.