Ambassador Sheikh begins tenure as Pakistan’s envoy, Biden highlights 75 years of partnership

WASHINGTON: Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Thursday officially presented his Letter of Credence to President Joseph Biden, becoming the 30th envoy of Pakistan to the United States.

The ceremony was held at the Blair House and was attended by members of the diplomatic community and senior U.S. officials.

President Biden welcomed Ambassador Sheikh, reaffirming that the United States will continue to support Pakistan in addressing key global and regional challenges.

Ambassador Sheikh conveyed greetings from Pakistan’s leadership and emphasized the strong cooperative relations between the two countries. He highlighted ongoing collaboration in areas such as climate change, energy, health, trade, and investment, noting that the U.S. remains Pakistan’s largest export destination.

The Ambassador also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to expand trade and absorb U.S. investments in alternative energy, digital platforms, and higher education, while underscoring the role of the Pakistani diaspora in strengthening ties between the two nations.

President Biden acknowledged the more than 75-year friendship between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of economic engagement, security cooperation, and people-to-people connections. He added that the partnership remains vital for addressing climate change, regional security threats, and global health security.