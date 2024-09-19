NATIONAL

Ambassador Sheikh begins tenure as Pakistan’s envoy, Biden highlights 75 years of partnership

By Staff Report

WASHINGTON: Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Thursday officially presented his Letter of Credence to President Joseph Biden, becoming the 30th envoy of Pakistan to the United States.

The ceremony was held at the Blair House and was attended by members of the diplomatic community and senior U.S. officials.

President Biden welcomed Ambassador Sheikh, reaffirming that the United States will continue to support Pakistan in addressing key global and regional challenges.

Ambassador Sheikh conveyed greetings from Pakistan’s leadership and emphasized the strong cooperative relations between the two countries. He highlighted ongoing collaboration in areas such as climate change, energy, health, trade, and investment, noting that the U.S. remains Pakistan’s largest export destination.

The Ambassador also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to expand trade and absorb U.S. investments in alternative energy, digital platforms, and higher education, while underscoring the role of the Pakistani diaspora in strengthening ties between the two nations.

President Biden acknowledged the more than 75-year friendship between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of economic engagement, security cooperation, and people-to-people connections. He added that the partnership remains vital for addressing climate change, regional security threats, and global health security.

Previous article
KP Adviser urges public disclosure of proposed constitutional amendment draft
Next article
Capital to host three-day Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen festival from Sep 20
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Capital to host three-day Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen festival from Sep 20

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT) has finalized arrangements for the ‘International Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Festival,’ set...

KP Adviser urges public disclosure of proposed constitutional amendment draft

Punjab imposes Section 144 across 12 cities ahead of MDCAT exam

PM Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar set to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.