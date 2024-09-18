Video: David Beckham surprises CBS crew for Champions League night

Former AC Milan star David Beckham surprised the CBS crew by making an unexpected appearance on the set of Tuesday’s Champions League broadcast.

The ex-England captain initially seemed to be speaking live from his home, but within moments, he entered the studio, catching pundits Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards off guard. Beckham, now 49, had a brief stint with Milan between 2008 and 2010, where he managed two goals in 33 matches across all competitions.

Marketing Partnership with Paramount+:

David Beckham has teamed up with Paramount+ for a new marketing initiative that introduces an alternative broadcast, Beckham & Friends, as part of CBS Sports’ coverage of the UEFA Champions League. This partnership aims to expand the viewing options for the Champions League, offering fans a different experience.

The show, styled similarly to the popular “ManningCast,” will stream during the UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2 matches and the Final. Beckham unveiled the partnership during his surprise appearance on CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League Today show.

“I’m a huge fan of the game, just like you guys,” Beckham said to the CBS crew. He explained that he enjoys watching football in a more relaxed setting, surrounded by family and friends. “That’s what this show will be about – watching the game, commenting on it with friends, and sometimes not even talking about the game at all,” Beckham added with a smile.