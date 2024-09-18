Russia supports Pakistan’s BRICS bid, eyes deeper trade ties

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk stated on Wednesday that Moscow supports Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS.

During a joint press conference with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, Overchuk responded positively to questions about Pakistan’s request to join the group of leading emerging market economies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that discussions with his Russian counterpart focused on expanding economic relations between Pakistan and Russia.

During the press conference, he noted that bilateral trade reached $1 billion last year, and both countries prioritise expanding trade ties by addressing logistical and related issues.

Dar stressed the potential for energy cooperation with Russia and expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to develop connectivity projects, including rail and road networks, between the two nations and beyond.

Regarding regional cooperation, he highlighted that Pakistan views Russia as a key player in West, South, and Central Asia, and strengthening mutually beneficial relations with Russia is a priority for Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He also mentioned Pakistan’s commitment to working with Moscow towards achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Recognising Russia’s historically strong ties with the Muslim world, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and its stance on the Palestine conflict, Dar appreciated Russia’s position that freedom of speech should not be used to disrespect revered figures or religions, as it could hurt the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.

Dar expressed hopes for continued high-level contacts and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening relations with Russia.

On his part, Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk discussed the prospects for collaboration between Pakistan and the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Caucasia, and Russia.

He noted that they discussed opportunities for implementing a free trade agreement between Pakistan and these five countries, looking forward to further discussions to finalise the agreement.

Overchuk also stated that the upcoming intergovernmental commission meeting later this year in Russia would provide an opportunity to enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He added that their goals and visions for development and economic ties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are well aligned, particularly regarding connectivity, climate agenda, food security, energy transition, and energy security.

Moreover, Pakistan and Russia agreed to enhance dialogue and cooperation in various sectors, including trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology, and education.

This consensus was reached during delegation-level talks between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and his Russian counterpart in Islamabad today.

Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk’s visit aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin to transform bilateral relations into a strong, mutually beneficial economic partnership.