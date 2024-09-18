NATIONAL

KP CM launches ‘Ikhtiyar Awam Ka’ app for direct public feedback

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has officially launched the “Ikhtiyar Awam Ka” (Reform or Punishment) mobile app, aimed at empowering citizens to voice their concerns directly to the government.

With the slogan “Power to the People,” this public portal enables residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and overseas Pakistanis to file complaints on issues such as healthcare, education, law and order, land revenue, corruption, and development projects.

The app promises swift action on public grievances, real-time departmental monitoring, and direct feedback from the public.

This will allow the Chief Minister to stay connected with the sentiments of the province, ensuring better governance and accountability across all sectors.

