‘Illegal Raid On Lawyer’s Home’: Peshawar court orders case against CCPO, SHO

PESHAWAR: A district and sessions court in Peshawar on Wednesday ordered registration of a case against the Capital City Police Officer, an SHO and other officials following an ‘illegal raid’ on a lawyer’s home.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasir Khan presided over the hearing of a petition against the unlawful raid on the house of Advocate Syed Mukhtar Ali Shah.

The court, after hearing argument from both sides, directed registration of a case against the CCPO Peshawar, the Shahpur Police SHO and other officers involved in the raid. The court also instructed the CCPO to take legal action against the police officers.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner argued that the SHO, along a police a team, conducted an illegal raid on his client home on July 29, without a lady constable, warrant, or legal justification. The police allegedly seized Rs300,000 and jewellery from the house and subjected the petitioner and his son to maltreatment and torture.

Additionally, the police filed a false case to legitimize their actions, he added.

In his remarks, the judge said that the SHO and other police officers had violated the Police Act and ordered the registration of a case against the CCPO, SHO, and other officials involved in the raid.