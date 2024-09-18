Grand Tour trio appears in hilarious ‘Snack Wars’ video following end of 22-year collaboration

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May bid farewell to audiences this week with their last ever special on the Grand Tour, ending their 22-year run as hosts of BBC’s Top Gear and Amazon’s Grand Tour.

But just today, presumably for the final time, the trio got together to compare snacks from Britain and the rest of the world on a popular YouTube segment by Ladbible called ‘Snack Wars.

The trio ended up choosing Britain as the winner for all of the options that were presented that included a Chinese century egg dish to classic Scotch egg and Japanese Saki to UK’s Lambrini.

Watch the episode here:

Grand Tour’s Final special

Fans of The Grand Tour took to social media to share their heartfelt reactions after the final episode of the beloved series aired on Amazon Prime Video.

The two-hour special, titled One for the Road, serves as the final chapter for presenting trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, who have been a fixture on screens for 22 years.

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan expressed their deep emotional connection to the show, writing: “The last Grand Tour special brought me to tears. From helping me through tough times to shaping so many aspects of my life, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond have had a huge impact on me. It’s sad to see it end, but I’m grateful for the journey.”

Another fan added: “I can’t believe The Grand Tour is actually over… For longer than my entire life, these three have been delivering entertaining car journalism, and now it’s just gone…”

One fan likened the experience of watching the final episode to an evening with friends, sharing: “Watching the last ever Grand Tour/Top Gear feels like a night out with friends, drinking a few beers, telling stories, and laughing at a bar — but knowing that at the end of the night, you’ll never see each other again.”