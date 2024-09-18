George Clooney net worth revealed. Here’s how the star made his millions

George Clooney is a household name across the globe, recognized not only for his Hollywood stardom but also for his savvy business ventures. As of 2024, Clooney’s net worth is estimated at a staggering $500 million, making him one of the wealthiest actors in the world. However, much of his fortune stems from sources beyond his acting career.

While Clooney is best known for his work on screen, a significant portion of his wealth comes from his entrepreneurial pursuits. He co-founded Casamigos Tequila, a venture that has added millions to his fortune, alongside other strategic investments.

Breakdown of George Clooney’s Net Worth

Though celebrities often keep their earnings private, we’ve compiled data to estimate Clooney’s net worth. His wealth primarily comes from acting roles, production work, and high-profile endorsement deals, notably with Nespresso. Additionally, the sale of Casamigos Tequila and his real estate investments have contributed substantially to his financial success.

Here’s a breakdown of the major contributors to his wealth:

Despite much of his earnings remaining undisclosed, Clooney’s strategic ventures have built a fortune that goes beyond his film career, securing his place among the wealthiest figures in Hollywood.

Upcoming film:

Wolfs is a 2024 American action comedy film written and directed by Jon Watts. The film stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan. Its plot follows two professional fixers who are forced to work together on a job despite their preference to operate as lone wolves.