FIA arrests official, father for aiding Afghans with fake passports

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested one of its officials, Aniq, for issuing blue passports to foreign nationals, including Afghans.

The FIA has also arrested Aniq’s father, who was allegedly involved in the illegal activity.

According to FIA officials, the passports were issued to Afghan nationals between 2020 and 2022. A case has been registered against the accused under anti-terrorism laws.

It was reported that Afghans who received these blue passports traveled to Turkey, where Turkish authorities discovered fake passports in their possession.

The FIR noted that the issuance of blue passports to foreign nationals tarnished the country’s reputation and negatively impacted diplomatic relations.